Robi Domingo, girlfriend Maiqui Pineda are now engaged

Robi Domingo and his girlfriend of four years, Maiqui Pineda, are now engaged after Domingo proposed during their recent trip to Japan.

The TV host popped the question while they were in the middle of the famous Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, as seen on entertainment journalist MJ Felipe’s Facebook page yesterday, Nov. 4. The couple spent their Halloween break in Japan with their celebrity friends Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo and Joshua Garcia.

Domingo and Pineda are yet to share news of their engagement on their respective Instagram pages. However, Domingo has received several congratulatory greetings in his recent Instagram posts after Felipe’s confirmation.

Among those who expressed happiness for Domingo and Pineda was MYX VJ Ai dela Cruz, who showed a throwback photo with the couple on her Twitter page yesterday.

“Been preparing this throwback photo since the day Robi said he was gonna propose to Maiqui! Ito na ngaaa (This is it)! Finally!” Dela Cruz said.

Been preparing this throwback photo since the day Robi said he was gonna propose to Maiqui! Ito na ngaaa! Finallyyy!!! 💍 Congratulations, @robertmarion & @maiqweeks!!! 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/LUIkKHzsDi — Ai dela Cruz (@aidelacruz) November 4, 2022

Domingo and Pineda celebrated their fourth anniversary in August. No plans or date of their wedding has been confirmed as of this writing.