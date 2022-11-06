Calabarzon cops fete 2 furry aides

LUCENA CITY—Two Belgian Malinois dogs that had served as detection canines of the Police Regional Office in Calabarzon (PRO-4A) were conferred honors in rites held on Friday. One of the K9s was feted as a recent retiree while the other was given posthumous recognition.

Officers led by Police Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., the regional command chief, formally recognized the services of “Sky” and “Gambit” in a program dubbed “Salamat, Kaibigan (Thanks, pal)” held at Camp General Vicente Lim in Calamba City, Laguna.

“This is just one way for the PRO-4A to give our detection dogs the honor and recognition for their service to our citizens,” Nartatez said.

Calabarzon—or Region 4A—stands for the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

Years in service

Nartatez particularly cited the two honorees for their role in drug detection and bomb disposal operations. “[We thank them] for their invaluable help in the detection of explosives, illegal drugs or firearms beyond [the range of] human senses and thus preventing possible harm,” he added.

Six-year-old Sky had served the PRO-4A for four years, one month and 28 days under the care of its handler, Police Staff Sgt. Froilan Castillo. Sky, who in human years would be 45, retired on Aug. 31, 2022.

Gambit, who died on Dec. 27, 2021, due to an illness at age of 5 (or 36 years in human age), had served for three years, six months and two days under the care of Police Staff Sgt. Remigio Ubaldo Jr.

Both dogs were given plaques of recognition that were received on their behalf by Castillo and Ubaldo.

Training

Before they go into active service, police detection dogs must complete six months of training, which starts while they are still puppies.

The dog usually gets to live with its handler for its entire working life.

Upon retirement, they are either adopted by their handler (like in Sky’s case) or sent to live in retirement facilities run by the Philippine National Police.

The PRO-4A currently has three explosives detection dogs and three narcotics dogs in active service.

