K9s turned over to Mandaue City police

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has turned over two K9s to the Mandaue City Police Office on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The city government led by Mayor Jonas Cortes turned over the two K-9s to Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, MCPO’s deputy city director for administration.

The two K9s will be under the care of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

Each explosive detector dog costs P450,000.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the package includes the dogs’ food, good for months; cages; training of the dogs and its handlers; other equipment; among others.

Cortes said they purchased the dogs to help with the implementation of security measures.

“Para nako it’s worth it. It’s protecting (the public). It is the public welfare nga ang security sa atoang mga kaigsuunan atoang gitagaan og importansya,” said Cortes.

(For me it’s worth it. It’s protecting (the public). It is the public welfare that the security of our brothers will be given importance.)

He said that before they were dependent on other police agencies, when there were big events in the city, that would sniffing dogs.

Marquez said having K-9s would be very important because it would strengthen MCPO’s capability in protecting Mandauehanons and the entire city.

He said it would also help boost businesses’ and investors confidence.

The MCPO thanked the city government for its constant support.

The city government had already given the MCPO 11 SUVs, 22 Yamaha N-Max motorcycles, and handheld radios.

