Animal welfare training for cops’ plan gets Cebu City police support

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 10,2022 - 05:15 PM

Annalyn Aizpuru feeds stray dogs as part of her Valentine’s Day tradition. She says her love for them just goes stronger and stronger. (CDN FILE PHOTO/VICTOR ANTHONY V. SILVA)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) backs plans of the city’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries to let police undergo animal welfare training as the latter pushes for animal welfare desks in the police stations.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of CCPO, confirmed this, saying that they fully supported the plans of the city government for this after the creation of the animal welfare committee in the City Council.

Parilla said that they would also be closely coordinating with the involved agency over this new initiative.

Earlier, Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, acting veterinarian, said that they welcomed the new formed committee for animal welfare as this would be crucial in the preservation and care of animals against violence, particularly with the stray dogs and cats in the city.

READ: Cebu City DVMF wants police to undergo animal welfare training 

Parilla said that they would be willing to undergo and learn from the training, adding that this would be a good step for the city towards an animal-friendly city.

“Im not sure yet (specifics) kay moundergo pa man mi og training (because we still have to undergo training), but one thing for sure, it is good and it can help,” Parilla said.

The DVMF said they wished for people to be able to report animal abuse easily to the police through the animal welfare desk.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City bares activities for Asong Pinoy Day on July 17

Cutest guard dog is in the House

Gazini Ganados feeds stray dogs on National Aspin’s Day 

Stray animals need us too

Cebu City DVMF reminds public to vaccinate pet dogs too

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: animal welfare, Cebu‬, Cebu City, Cebu City Police Office, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries, Police Stations

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.