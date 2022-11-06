Dolphinz barges into finals of BBC hoops tourney
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Top-seeded Dolphinz cruised to the finals of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 after routing the fourth-seed Panthers, 95-67, in the semifinals on Saturday evening, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Alta Vist Golf and Country Club gymnasium.
The reigning season’s “Most Valuable Player” Vernon Legaspi, who received the award during the game, proved why he deserved the award by pouring 19 points to lead the Dolphinz to the finals.
His teammates John Rodrigo, Dodai Enicuela and Francis Paracuelles each scored 12 points, while Welkins Lapingcao added 10 for their big win.
CJ Torbeso scored 12 points for the Panthers’ losing effort, while teammate Prince Panes and Philip Abella each scored 10 points.
In the other semifinals match, the No. 3 Vipers shocked the No. 2 Pandas, 84-66, to force a rubber match as the latter have a twice-to-beat advantage.
Gil Divinagracia led the Vipers with 19 points while AC Wabe scored 18. Ruben Ludovice chipped in 13 points, and Steven Mendoza added 10.
Frederick Anabieza spoiled his 28-point outing for the Pandas, so as Dexter Cabasan’s 14 and Clint Caritan’s 11.
/dbs
