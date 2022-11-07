Bella Poarch files for divorce from husband of about four years — report

TikTok sensation Bella Poarch has filed for divorce from her husband Tyler Poarch whom the Filipino-American singer secretly married in January 2019, as per TMZ report on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Bella reportedly filed the legal documents, which were obtained by the news outlet, in Los Angeles County, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason why she is ending the marriage.

Bella, who shares no children with Tyler, is also reportedly not seeking spousal support from him. The singer has yet to publicly address the matter as of this writing.

Bella, known for her songs “Build a B*tch” and “Inferno,” rose to fame through her lip-synch TikTok videos before she officially became a singer. She now has over 92 million TikTok followers, as of writing.

Bella also sent fans abuzz last August after she revealed she has a crush on actor Joshua Garcia, and that the two of them “message each other a lot.” Prior to this, Bella and Garcia had several social media interactions which led Garcia’s fans to tell her to “fall in line.”

