Wildkittens annihilate Baby Warriors in Cesafi high school basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens survived the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 70-56, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tilt on Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Lawrence Mangubat poured in 19 points, 12 of which were tallied in the third period, while Vince Alfred Maranguil scored 11 for the Wildkittens.

John Carlo Sabroso and Jose Marie Tumambang both scored 15 points in the Baby Warriors’ losing effort.

The Wildkittens led by as much as 10 points early in the game, but the Baby Warriors crawled back and cut the deficit to just two, 33-35, heading into halftime.

The Baby Warriors then unleashed a blistering, 10-4 run to grab a, 43-37 advantage in the third period.

However, the Wildkittens retaliated with a deafening, 14-4 blitz with Mangubat scoring a dozen to regain the lead, 51-47, heading into the final period.

The Wildkittens then uncorked a 12-7 run that stretched their lead to nine, 63-54, with 40 seconds remaining then buried the Baby Warriors with a, 7-2 bomb to knot the final score, 70-56, at the buzzer. /rcg

