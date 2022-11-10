Philracom to hold 5 horse races to help fund Team Philippines 2023 SEA Games campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) will host five charity horse races for the benefit of Team Philippines’ campaign for the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The charity races will be this Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at the Metro Manila Turf Club, Inc. in Malvar, Batangas.

This was announced on Thursday, November 10, 2022 by Philracom chairman Aurelio “Reli” De Leon according to a report from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

De Leon approved the races to help the PSC fund the training and preparation of the national athletes bound for the SEA Games.

“We are one with the Philippine Sports Commission in its mission to serve the best interests of our Filipino athletes. We want to help the PSC in our own humble way by organizing five charity races for the benefit of our national athletes,” said Chairman De Leon in PSC’s report.

The proceeds of the five charity races will be given to the PSC, but the amount is determined on the gross betting sales per designated race.

“The Philippine Racing Commission led by Chairman Reli De Leon has always been a partner of the PSC in all of its sports programs and agenda. And today’s project of extending charity races is a huge boost towards ensuring the success of our Filipino athletes in the forthcoming Southeast Asian Games,” said PSC Chairman Noli Eala.

“We are truly grateful, proud and glad to be a partner of the Philracom in our thrust of caring for our Filipino athletes like no other, and we hope that this will just be the start of more meaningful projects with them.”

Eala will grace the awarding ceremonies for the assigned charity races.

The Philippines will send 814 athletes to the 2023 SEA Games as what the the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) announced last month.

RELATED STORIES

Eala, new chairman, outlines plans for PSC

New PSC chairman Eala vows to sustain success of previous administration

Second leg of Cebu City Dancesport Challenge set Sept. 3

PSC braces for busy year in 2023, proposes P546M budget

PSC helps Cebu with Gymnastics Academy

PSC seeks half billion budget for five key meets

/dbs