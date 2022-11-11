MCPO to Mandaue City gov’t: Impose curfew for minors during Christmas season

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will suggest to the Mandaue city government to implement a curfew for minors during the Christmas season.

Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes, MCPO director, said that the curfew really helped maintain peace and order as seen during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

“Para ma maintain gihapon nato ang peace and order sa Mandaue kay atoang nakita sa atoang pagpatuman niana panahon sa kalag-kalag, epektibo siya. Nakita gyud nato ang resulta. Wala gyud intawn nahitabo nga dili maayo sa Mandaue,” said Caballes.

(This is so that we can maintain peace and order in Mandaue because we saw that when we implemented that during the Kalag-Kalag, it was very effective. We really saw the result. Nothing bad happened in Mandaue.)

The city government imposed a curfew on minors, whose ages are 18 years old and below, from 12 a.m to 4 a.m for three days from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Caballes said that they continued to prepare their security plan for Christmas.

They will be maximizing the deployment of police presence in churches, establishments, and other areas of convergence.

Moreover, Caballes said that a week of “Oplan Huli Days” will also be conducted during the celebration of Christmas.

The MCPO Director said that the implementation of the Oplan Huli Days really helped in ensuring the peaceful celebration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in the city.

The program is an all-out operation against all kinds of criminalities including illegal drugs, illegal gambling, wanted persons, and loose firearms, among others.

He said that it would now be conducted regularly.

Caballes also assured that more police personnel and multipliers would be deployed in different areas in the city during the Christmas season as more people would be expected to go out during this time.

RELATED STORIES

‘Oplan Huli Days’: 500 people nabbed, fined — MCPO

MCPO chief to public: Think first before doing anything drastic

MCPO: More cops patroling streets for the holidays

Would it be better to set earlier Cebu City’s curfew for minors?

Police visits stir fear in PH, 7th most dangerous place for journalists

/dbs