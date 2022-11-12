Adults under 50, without comorbidities, can get their 2nd booster shots — Cebu City Health Dep’t

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Adults under the age of 50 and without comorbidities can now be vaccinated with a second COVID-19 vaccine booster.

This was revealed by Dr. Daisy Villa, head of the Cebu City Health Department, in a statement from the Cebu City Public Information Office.

“We started nga ang naay comorbidities lang. Apan kung imong hunahunaon tanang mga tawo need na nila ang second booster,” she said.

(We started with those who have comorbidities. But if you think about it, all people now need the second booster.)

To recall, only healthcare frontliners, whose ages were 50 years old and above, and those individuals whose ages were 18 to 49 years old who have comorbidities, were allowed to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot, when it was first initiated.

Individuals with comorbidities are those who have immuno-deficiency, HIV, cancer, those who underwent transplant, those taking steroids as medicines, and other immuno-deficiencies with certification from a physician.

Villa, however, clarified that minors could not yet receive the second booster shot.

She also said that minors, whose ages are 12 to 17 years old without comorbidities, and those who had received their second dose five months prior, might receive their first booster shot.

Villa said that all adults should be allowed to receive the second booster vaccination rather than waiting until the vaccines expire.

She also emphasized that the city would now include COVID-19 vaccination as part of its routine vaccination.

/dbs