Cebu City launches ‘Balik Eskwela Pabakuna Ta Extrabonanza’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To strengthen COVID-19 vaccination among eligible school-aged children and teachers, the Cebu City government launched on Monday, Nov. 7, its “Balik Eskwela Pabakuna Ta Extrabonanza” campaign at Tisa II Elementary School.

The launch, led by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, came five days after the Department of Education (DepEd) started the implementation of the five days full face-to-face classes last Wednesday, Nov. 2.

In an interview, Dr. Daisy Villa, head of the Cebu City Health Department, said the city’s “Balik Eskwela Pabakuna Ta Extrabonanza” campaign seeks to identify and convince students and teachers who are yet to get inoculated against COVID-19.

A year ago, the city government opened fixed and pop-up vaccination sites as they also implemented the “Tok-tok Bakuna” or house-to-house vaccination campaign led by Villa and Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera to bring the COVID-19 vaccination campaign closer to the people.

“So, nihimo ta sa atong project ni mayor Mike Rama nga purok-system vaccination program. Kadtong higayona, nisuot-suot gyod ta. Sitio level ang atoang pabakunahan,” Villa said.

“Karon, naa pa man g’yod mga eskwelahan nga menus kaayo og turn out even teachers nato. Naa pay uban nga wala g’yod, against kaayo sa bakuna so ato g’yod tong i-info drive jud. Pangusgan nato nga bisan man gani dili tanan, pero at least naa g’yod tay mabakunahan. Naa g’yod tay makuha for them kay magsunod-sunod naman jud na,” she added.

According to the data presented, at least 217,198 pupils are currently enrolled in the different public schools here, but only 103,675 were already vaccinated against COVID-19.

Moreover, the Cebu City Government, in collaboration with private sponsors, will be giving away two condos, a car, motorcycles, and other prizes to entice kids to be immunized. The parents of the students will take part in the raffle, according to Rama, in order to secure their privacy.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended COVID-19 vaccines to children who are at least 6 months old and booster shots for non-immunocompromised children aged 12 to 17.

Vaccines that are recommended for children are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Meanwhile, Villa said, they would not be strict in the requirements for the vaccination of minors. They will give the shot provided that the minor is accompanied by a parent or guardian during the vaccination.

“Ato lang giawhag nga dili na maguol nga kadtong, mag need pa tag mga birth certificate, dili na. Ato g’yong gi minus, as long as naa ang ginikanan nga makasulti kung kani iya g’yod ning anak. So siyay nag matuto, siyay nakahibaw tanan, labi na ig bakuna, naa g’yod siya,” she said.

Villa also gave the assurance that children will be properly screened. They will be made to undergo medical screening before receiving the vaccine.

