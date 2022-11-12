Jerusalem gets a shot at the WBO title held by Japanese boxer, Tanaguchi

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem can’t hide his excitement after the announcement of his world title fight against the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweigh champion, Masataka Tanaguchi of Japan, on Jan. 6, 2023 in Osaka, Japan.

The 28-year-old Jerusalem of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon told CDN Digital that he had been waiting for this fight for many years already.

And now, that the opportunity has come knocking at his door, Jerusalem said he promised not to leave a single stone unturned in his preparations.

“I’ve been waiting for this for many years. God gave me this opportunity to fight for a world championship again, but this time, I’m more prepared. I’ve learned a lot of lessons while waiting for this shot,” said Jerusalem, a former boxer of the ALA Boxing Gym in Cebu, now fighting in the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team.

Jerusalem last fought for a world title in 2017 against Wanheng Menayothin or now known as Chayapon Moonsri for the World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight title. Jerusalem lost via unanimous decision.

After that loss, Jerusalem went on to winning eight of his nine bouts and clinched the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title in the process.

His most recent bout was against Michael Camelion in General Santos City. Jerusalem won via a technical knockout. It improved his record to 19 wins with 11 knockouts and two defeats.

“It’s okay for me if it took very long to get another shot for a world title. I learned a lot of lessons while waiting which is a good thing to add to my experience. To my opponent, I wish him good luck, but I will do my best to bring home the world title to the Philippines again,” said Jerusalem.

His former stablemate, four-division world champion, Donnie Nietes, previously held the WBO world minimumweight title from 2007 to 2010.

Jerusalem has been the No. 1 contender in the WBO for more than a year already and he’s ranked at the top five in the WBC, WBA, and IBF minimumweight divisions, making him one of the best Filipino prospects today.

He also revealed that he and his trainer, Michael Domingo were already formulating their game plan against Tanaguchi.

He and stablemate, Kevin Jake Cataraja, are scheduled to fly to Japan to train on Nov. 18, 2022, and they will be back before Christmas. They will be joined by Domingo and Jeo Santisima, who has a scheduled fight next month there.

“To all Filipino boxing fans out there, thank you for all your support. I promise everyone that I will do my best to bring home the world title to the Philippines,” said Jerusalem.

Despite being highly motivated, Tanaguchi is no push-over, The 28-year-old Japanese world champion bagged the WBO minimumweight belt in his second try. His first attempt came up short after losing to Filipino, Vic Saludar, in 2019 via unanimous decision in Tokyo, Japan.

He clinched the WBO minimumweight title in 2021 after scoring a TKO against Wilfredo Mendez in Japan. Before that, he bounced back strong after losing to Saludar by winning all his six previous bouts including his bout against Mendez.

/dbs