Derek Ramsay to Ellen Adarna on their 1st anniversary: ‘Thank you for changing my life’

Derek Ramsay expressed appreciation for his wife, actress Ellen Adarna, as they marked their first wedding anniversary lon Nov. 11.

The actor marked his first year of marriage to Adarna by filming a video greeting, as seen on his Instagram page yesterday.

“Morning, baby. 11/11, it’s our anniversary… I just want to say thank you for changing my life. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for being who you are,” he told the actress.

Ramsay thanked Adarna for their anniversary trip to Peru, noting that the country was part of his bucket list.

“I’ve loved every single minute, every single second of this trip, of this journey with you, even if you were a b*tch last night,” he quipped.

Ramsay then recalled the playful vows they exchanged with each other on their wedding day.

“But then again, you did promise me exactly a year ago that you’d maintain to be the b*tch that you are. And I did say that, ‘Life is a b*tch and you end up marrying one.’ And I did. The number one b*tch of them all,” he told Adarna. “And I love you so, so much for being that b*tch. Again, love, thank you for everything. I love you so, so much. Happy anniversary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Ramsay (@ramsayderek07)

Meanwhile, Adarna showed moments from their Peru vacation, as well as her and Ramsay’s wedding, on her Instagram page, also yesterday.

“Celebrating us today. Happy anniversary my love! [Oh my God we’re so] married! hahahaha, I love you,” she greeted Ramsay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Adarna Ramsay (@maria.elena.adarna)

Fellow celebrities who sent anniversary greetings to the couple were Pops Fernandez, Vina Morales and Ruffa Gutierrez, among others.

Adarna and Ramsay had a whirlwind romance last year, first confirming in February 2021 that they are in a relationship. The couple then got engaged a month later and tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Bataan in November 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay delight fans with their couple stunt

Derek’s beautiful birthday surprise for Ellen

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tie the knot in dreamy sunset wedding