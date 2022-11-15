Medical front liner, engineer chosen as ‘hermano and hermana mayor’ for Fiesta Señor 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The administrators of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu is set to officially install the “Hermano and Hermana Mayor” for Fiesta Señor 2023 on January 5 next year.

However, the Augustinian friars in a press conference at the Basilica on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, already presented to the local media Engr. Venerando Olandria and his wife Dr. Donna Lei Olandria as the chosen “Hermano and Hermana Mayor” for the Fiesta Señor 2023 celebration.

The Olandria couple is tasked to promote the devotion of the Sto. Niño de Cebu and provide their assistance in the celebration. They are also expected to be present in all the activities at the Basilica, during the fiesta celebration.

Engr. Venerando is originally from Cogtong, Candijay, Bohol, and Dr. Donna Lei is from General Santos City.

Although they are from outside Cebu, the two are devotees of Señor Sto. Niño.

Dr. Olandria is also a volunteer at the clinic of the Basilica.

“As a representative from the lay sector, aside from the full participation in the Sinulog, we want to have the full participation of the lay individuals for the spreading of the devotion of Sto. Niño not just in the Philippines, because we are going to tap certain organizations, OFWs and we will propagate the evangelization of our devotion to Sto. Niño,” Engr. Olandria said.

“On my part, it is my advocacy to do medical missions now and then before I volunteered here in the Basilica. It has been our practice as a family to do and conduct medical missions in far areas that are not reached by the medical field,” Dr. Olandri added. /rcg

