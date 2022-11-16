900 Lapu policemen to secure Nuestra Señora de Regla fiesta

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will deploy around 900 policemen that will secure the city in the upcoming fiesta celebration of the miraculous image of Nuestra Señora de Regla on November 20 and 21.

This was bared by Police Major Ramil Dugan, chief of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3.

Dugan said that aside from the police personnel, they will also be maximizing the number of force multipliers that will assist them in securing the occasion.

Currently, Dugan said they haven’t recorded any untoward incidents in relation to the religious activities for the fiesta celebration of the image.

On November 12, the novena masses at the Nuestra Señora de Regla-National Shrine Parish have already started, with holy masses scheduled from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“As of now, no reported incidents of pickpocketing or any incidents during the novena masses,” Dugan said.

Dugan also appealed to devotees and to those who will visit the city during the fiesta to just follow the regulations set by the church.

Other big religious activities for the upcoming fiesta celebration of the Nuestra Señora de Regla include the Solemn Procession on November 20 at 4:00 p.m., the Pontifical Mass of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma on November 21 at 10:00 a.m., and the Hubo on November 26 at 5:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan already declared the suspension of classes in all public schools during the fiesta celebration on November 21.

Private schools, however, were given the option of whether to suspend their classes during that day or not.

Aside from this, the work in the Lapu-Lapu City Government will also be suspended during that day, but however, offices with frontline services such as the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), Office of the Building Officials (OBO), City Health Office (CHO), and among others, shall set-up a skeletal force to man the office to receive payments and/or applications.

Meanwhile, private business establishments and national government agencies were given the discretion to suspend their work that day. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue police ready for May 8 city fiesta

Man with 3 kilos of ‘shabu’ killed in buy-bust operation in Cordova town