City Council adopts MGB-7 report, recommendation on Busay landslide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City council has adopted the Geohazard Investigation Report and Recommendation of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) on the landslide incident that hit Sitio Garaje in Barangay Busay, Cebu City last Oct. 29, 2022.

Among the MGB-7’s recommendations are the permanent relocation of residents near the vicinity of the landslide incident and the cordoning off or restricting to the public the affected area as downslope progression is still possible.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairman of the council’s Committee on Infrastructure, presented the MGB’s report and recommendations in his privilege speech during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Guardo also moved to adopt the report and requested the Department of Public Works and Highways to prepare a Program of Works and Estimates and appropriate funds for slope protection in the affected landslide area.

Landslide incident

According to the MGB, the heavy downpour brought by Tropical Storm Paeng resulted in the over saturation of the ground, which led to the development of slope failures in various areas in the city.

Based on the initial report of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), at least 10 houses were damaged during the landslide in Sitio Garaje in Barangay Busay.

Six houses were reported to be totally damaged, and four others were partially damaged.

Guardo said since the area was situated along a creek, a natural waterway concentration of water would tend to follow its direction, especially during extreme weather events.

“The excessive amount of precipitation might have caused over saturation of the back fit of the soil cover, the constricted/buried outlet of the upper reaches of the creek have resulted to build-up pressure, weakening the slope that led to its eventual failure,” Guardo said in his privilege speech.

MGB-7 recommendation

As a measure, the MGB-7 also recommended the establishment of appropriate drainage system alongside the road structure. Settlements along moderate to steep ridges, steep slope faces and foot stopes should also be discouraged.

The MGB-7 also recommended installation of mitigating structures, such as retaining walls and sheet piles and warning signs.

City Council resolution

The council also agreed to request the city’s Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team to clear structures that obstructed the flow of runoff water built in the drainage system.

The council will also request the CCDRRMO to implement the recommendation of the MGB in its report the areas covered as non-buildable areas found to be unsafe and unstable soil condition.

The council also carried Guardo’s resolution requesting the Department of Social Welfare and Services-Cebu City to process financial assistance to families whose structures were partially or totally damaged by the landslide.

