Voltaire Sevillano Memorial Chess Tournament set

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A dozen of Cebu’s best woodpushers will strut their wares in the upcoming Voltaire Sevillano Memorial Chess Tournament at the SM Seaside City Cebu’s Cebu Chess Hub this weekend.

The tournament is organized by Sevillano’s close friend and well-known Cebuano woodpusher Mitch Vergara to honor the latter’s contribution to the local chess scene.

“Voltaire was a very dear friend and one of the kindest and humblest human beings you could meet. With this I get to honor his memory and also help the Cebu chess community,” said Vergara, who is a National Master (NM) in the United States.

The mini tournament has a stacked line-up of Cebuano players comprised of National Master (NM) Leonardo Alidani, Anthony Makinano, Cyril Ortega, Carlos Moreno III, Antonio Cabibil, Isen Montero, Aller Somosot, Crisanto Tan, Lincoln Yap, and Joyce Lagrosas.

It also includes Marphine Faith Mangubat, who will be the lone female player in the tournament, and young chess prospect, eight-year-old Ethan Ricthoff Carbonilla.

The champion wood pusher will take home P5,000, the second placer gets P3,000, and the third placer 2,000.

The non-winning wood pushers won’t go home empty handed as Vergara will give them P1,000 each.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Natividad tops Cebu Chess Infinitum Tournament