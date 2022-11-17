Mandaue City reopens old fishpond aquifer as relief channel for Butuanon River

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City on Thursday, November 17, started the reopening of the old fishpond aquifer at the controversial lot in Barangay Paknaan here.

Aside from the city government, an individual has also claimed ownership of the area.

Architect Florentino Nimor, the assistant city administrator, said that the reopening of the fishpond would serve as a relief channel for the Butuanon River, starting from Sitio Pagatpatan down to the Mactan Channel.

Sitio Pagatpatan in Barangay Paknaan is one of the flood-prone areas in Mandaue City.

Residents said that the water is really high whenever there’s a heavy downpour because the river would overflow especially since the rip rap project was yet to be completed

Dario Alforque, recounted their experiences during the massive flooding that happened in the city last September 9.

He said that the water was very high that a very big tree which they believed came from the mountains, was washed away in their area. Fortunately, it did not hit the houses there.

“Niliko dinhi niya nihunong og kalit, pasalamat mi wala mi dayun kay og nilahos pa haros gyud (balay). Ang uban gale wala na nipuyo dinhi kay kuyawan,” said Forque.

Earlier, Atty. Julius Caesar Entise, the acting assistant city assessor, said that the city plans to build a housing project in the upper portion of the controversial lot for those living in sitio Pagatpatan.

“Okay ra kay layo mi sa sapa ug diri kay peligro mi kung modako ang tubig,” said Epifania Cab, a resident of sitio Pagatpatan. /rcg

