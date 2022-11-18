Pagasa: 6 areas to experience overcast weather with rain due to LPA, ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — The combined effects of the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the low pressure area (LPA) will cause overcast weather and rain in six areas in the country on Friday, said the state weather bureau.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA is embedded within the ITCZ, and is currently 245 kilometers east of General Santos City.

Visayas, Mindanao, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol Region, Quezon, and the southern portion of Aurora will have cloudy skies and rain due to these two weather systems, said Pagasa.

“Malawak ang impluwensya ng pinagsamang epekto nitong LPA at ITCZ, so buong araw, asahan natin na mararanasan natin itong maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat, dito sa buong Mindanao, buong Visayas, at sa malaking bahagi ng southern Luzon area,” said Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil.

(The influence of the combined effects of the LPA and the ITCZ is wide, so for the whole day, we can expect to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain, thunder and lightning in all of Mindanao, all of Visayas, and a large part of southern Luzon).

For Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, there will be partly cloudy skies with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, said Pagasa.

No gale warnings are raised but Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides in areas affected by heavy rains.

Pagasa listed these temperature ranges for Friday:

Metro Manila — 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio — 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag — 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao — 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Legazpi — 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa — 26 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay — 21 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu — 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban — 25 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro — 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga — 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao — 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

