Dumper Cup :  14 pro teams to compete in upcoming PSL tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 14 teams will make up the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Pro Division Second Conference aptly dubbed as the “Dumper Cup” which kicks off on Nov. 23, 2022, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It can be recalled that the PSL recently wrapped up its 21-U league with the Pampanga Deltas winning the inaugural title by defeating Cebu’s very own Consolacion Sarok Weavers held at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

This time, it’s the grownups’ turn to strut their wares on the hardcourt.

Leading the 14 teams is the inaugural champions, the Davao Occidental Tigers along with Bicol Spicy Oragons, Boracay Islanders, Nueva Ecija Slashers, ARS Warriors, Batang Kankaloo, Cagayan de Oro-PSP, Homelab Nation Manila, Quezon City, Muntinlupa, CSB Blazers, Sta. Rosa Laguna Lions, Pampanga Giant Lanterns, and Lakan-Bulacan.

This will be the biggest conference of the league after starting its highly-successful inaugural season last April in Davao City wherein the Tigers swept the finals series, 2-0, against Cagayan de Oro.

No less than Cebuano veteran Emman Calo won the “Most Valuable Player” award of the inaugural conference after leading the Tigers, averaging 13.2 points per game, 4.5 assists per game, and 0.4 blocks per game.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-PSL 21-U stars lead UV to second straight win in Cesafi men’s basketball

Pampanga Delta clobbers Consolacion Sarok Weavers to become PSL 21-U national champions

Pampanga makes PSL 21-U ‘Battle of Champions’ finals

Consolacion crushes Pampanga, moves a step closer to winning PSL 21-U national crown

Consolacion Sarok Weavers take home PSL 21-U Visayas crown

Cesafi temporarily stops airing live games

UC gets back at USPF in Cesafi men’s basketball

Cesafi HS basketball: UC Main mauls UCLM in an all-Baby Webmasters showdown

NCAA: John Amores expelled from JRU men’s basketball team

/dbs