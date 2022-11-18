Book your holiday celebrations at Caja Kitchen Cebu

The magic of Christmas is near! That means it’s time for one of the busiest and most festive seasons of the year—one filled with holiday parties and celebrations, all waiting to be planned!



If you’re looking for the perfect holiday venue, you can book Caja Kitchen Cebu‘s Food and Venue packages for Mondays to Thursdays. With a maximum capacity of 80 people, it’s got enough room for your Christmas gatherings.

For only Php 600 per head, minimum of 50 persons, you get exclusive use of the venue for 4 hours, a PA Sound System, and waived corkage fees for Lechon and Cake, on top of a sumptuous Lunch or Dinner Buffet.











Our Buffet consists of 1 salad or soup, 1 noodle or vegetable, plain rice, 1 dessert, seasonal fruits, 3 main courses (pork, chicken & fish), and served with one round of iced tea. Our packages are completely customizable and we have upgrades too if you wish to add Action Stations like Lechon Belly, Prawn Tempura, and more! The more variety, the merrier!



We’re located in the lobby of both hotel branches of Bayfront Hotel Cebu in North Reclamation and Capitol Site.



For inquiries on our Food and Venue packages for exclusive events, you may reach us at +63 917 624 1840 for our North Reclamation Branch and +63 917 624 1455 for our Capitol Site Branch.



We can’t wait to celebrate this merry season with you everyday here at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

