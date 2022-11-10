Cesafi HS basketball: UC Main mauls UCLM in an all-Baby Webmasters showdown 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Cebu (UC) Main routed the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM), 72-54, in the All- Baby Webmasters showdown of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school tournament on Thursday evening, Nov. 10 ,2022 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory improved UC Main’s record to four wins and one loss, while UCLM dropped to a 1-5 (win-loss) record.

Allen Roy Gako dropped 19 points to lead UC Main’s scoring, while Mark Salonia had 15 points, and John Linares chipped in 12.

Jericho Cristino and Zyldjone Asuncion had 18 and 12 points, respectively for UCLM.

UC Main entered the second half with a 14-point lead, 43-29, but UCLM managed to cut the lead to just six, 44-50, heading into the final period.

However, UC Main restored order by uncorking a 9-3 scoring run to bring back their lead to double digits, 59-47, midway in the final period.

Salonia and Gako for another scoring run that stretched their lead to 15, 64-49, and didn’t look back from then on to grab the win for the Sanciangko-based Webmasters.

/dbs