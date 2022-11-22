SWU PHINMA’s sd+c Cebu Creative and Communication Congress kindles creativity and passion among young creatives

With the goal to inspire students to “take the leap of fate” and pursue creative studies that will turn into lifelong careers, SWU PHINMA‘s Cebu Creative and Communication Congress (CCCC) left a remarkable speckle of learnings and encouragement among Cebu’s young creatives.

Launched on November 16, 2022, SWU PHINMA‘s newest academic department, the School of Design and Communication (sd+c), celebrated creative designers and communicators across the country through CCCC. The congress lasted until November 18, following a series of talks led by a few Cebuano visionaries in the field of creatives.

Learn more about SWU PHINMA’s newest design school through its official social media page on Facebook.

CCCC’s roster of speakers were creative leaders in the arts, design, architecture, and communication industry, including Creative Director and Co-Founder of White Brick Creative Studio Jude Crisostomo; CEO and Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Raul Castro, COO and Creatives Strategy Head of Republiq Group of Companies Bea Evardone; Ar. Buck Richnold Sia of Zubu Design Associates; Production Designer and Senior Architect of Atelier Aurora Ar. Kaloy Uypuanco; and Vispop Artist and Creative Entrepreneur Kurt Fick.

Fick talked of his unique journey in the Cebu creative industry. The creative director and CEO of a startup content and design studio called Make It PH advised students never to postpone their studies to make a name in the industry.

As the last speaker during the congress, Fick said that opportunities would be there as long as you hone your skills by learning and educating yourself. Establishing a network of the right people will also help creatives in their careers.

Moreover, the series of events marked as a gathering between industry and academe to further uplift the creative industries in the Philippines.

Cebu’s Newest Design School

SWU PHINMA sd+c aims to position itself as Cebu’s hybrid creative boutique design school where academics are synced with modern industry practices and standards. It ensures that students learn the ropes and become industry-ready as soon as they graduate.

According to a press release, Sd+c Executive Director Ria Therese Repunte said: “We’ve always envisioned sd+c to be a mixture of academe and industry. Our faculty are practitioners in the fine arts, architecture, and communication fields which help us promote a collaborative style of learning with an emphasis on studio culture. This allows us to make sure that students learn the ins and outs of their chosen fields as well as for them to know the hard and soft skills involved in their future careers.”











“With the congress, we will be able to dispel the notion that creative pursuits don’t equate to lucrative careers,” Repunte added.

Learn more about SWU PHINMA’s newest design school through its official social media page on Facebook.