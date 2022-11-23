BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ music video surpasses 1.6 billion views

The music video for BTS’ “Dynamite” reached 1.6 billion views on YouTube, label Big Hit Music said Tuesday.

It became the band’s second video to reach the milestone, after that of “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey).”

“Dynamite,” which came out in August 2020 as the septet’s first English-language song, made K-pop history when it topped Billboard’s Hot 100 shortly after its release. The disco pop single stayed atop the chart for three weeks and maintained a spot on the chart for 32 weeks in total. It also earned the band a nomination from the Grammy Awards for best pop duo/group performance.

Separately, BTS won two awards from this year’s American Music Awards — favorite pop duo/group and the newly installed favorite K-Pop artist. The band won the former for the fourth consecutive year. Its first AMA nod it got was in 2018 as favorite social artist.

