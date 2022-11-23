120 Cebu City gymnasts set to join national, international competitions before 2022 ends

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 120 junior gymnasts will represent Cebu City in various national and international gymnastics competitions that will be held before the year ends.

Gymnastics Academy of Cebu head coach Mikhaela Silverio said the first national competition that they will be participating in will be held in Manila on Friday, November 25.

“It’s a national friendship meet for artistic gymnastics and then the international competition will be on December 5, which would be in Thailand,” she told CDN Digital.

Cebu City has gymnasts for other disciplines, including men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics and the aerobic’s gymnastics.

Silverio said they will be sending delegates to another national competition that is also scheduled in Manila from December 15-20.

As part of the preparations for these competition and in order to evaluate the effectiveness of the athletes and job order (JO) coaches, a Junior Olympics was held at the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu Training Center located at the Labangon Elementary School last November 18.

The Junior Olympics, organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission, Cebu City Local School Board, and the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu, gathered 150 gymnasts coming the different public and private schools here.

Gymnasts Venedict Kail Soronio, 14, and Janell Degamo, 11, were among those who qualified for the national competitions.

Degamo started her gymnastics training at the age of four, upon the invitation of her teacher at the Tisa Elementary School for her to try Women’s Artistic Gymnastics.

Soronio, for his part, said his favorite part of being in a team is the chance to join various competitions. Soronio already secured gold medal awards from various competitions, including one that was held in Baguio in 2018.

“First nako nga experience sa gymnastics is lingaw siya…gipaapil mi og mga competitions unya daghan sa’g na achieve na medal which is the fun part. Mag practice mi kada adlaw to get better,” he said.

