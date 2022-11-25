Cesafi swimming competition: 8 teams ready to see action at CCSC pool on Nov. 26
CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc.’s (CESAFI) much-awaited sports events, the swimming competition will unfold tomorrow, Nov. 26, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool.
The tournament director, Catherine Vestil told CDN Digital that eight swimming teams from various Cesafi member schools will vie for supremacy at the CCSC pool.
This will be the first Cesafi swimming competition to be held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2019, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) bagged the overall secondary title for the fifth straight year after collecting a total of 22 gold medals, 19 silvers, and 5 bronze medals.
On the other hand, the University of San Carlos (USC) topped the collegiate division with a 24-20-8 (gold-silver-bronze) haul.
The rest of the Cesafi schools that will be seen in action at the pool tomorrow are Cebu Doctor’s University, University of Cebu Main, UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue, University of the Philippines, and the University of San Carlos-Basic Education.
The competition starts at 7:00 AM and will run until the afternoon.
