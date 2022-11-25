Alcoseba wins two bronze medals in swimming at UAAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) women’s triathlon bronze medalist, Raven Faith Alcoseba, displayed her prowess in her forte in swimming by hauling two bronze medals in the UAAP Season 85 swimming competition at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool in Manila last Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

The 19-year-old Cebuana from Talisay City bagged the bronze medal in the women’s 800-meter freestyle and the women’s 800-m freestyle relay as she suited up for the De La Salle University (DLSU).

Alcoseba is fresh from ruling the relay category of the mixed relay category of the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa in Palawan last Nov. 13, 2022.

She teamed up with fellow Cebuano Andrew Kim Remolino who is also a SEA Games silver medalist in triathlon and cyclist Mark Ryan Lago.

This time, Alcoseba competed on her own and snagged a bronze medal in the women’s 800-m freestyle and finished the race in 10 minutes and 6.83 seconds. Ahead of her was University of the Philippines’ (UP) Bela Louise Magtibay who clocked in 10:01.38.

Alcoseba’s teammate Xiandi Chua topped the women’s 800m freestyle in 9:26.53.

In the women’s 800-m freestyle relay, Alcoseba teamed up with Nichole Evangelista, Audrey Chua, and Samantha Banas to earn the bronze medal.

Ateneo’s Samantha Therese Coronel, Nirel Marie Ibarra, Sofia Annika Isip, and Portia Kate Doragos grabbed the silver medal.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas’s Kristina Baccay, Djulia Patricia Brion, Zoe Marie Hilario, and Alyza Paige Ng topped the relay competition.

