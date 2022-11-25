Greyhound operation conducted in Lapu-Lapu City Jail male dormitory; contrabands found, seized

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Several contrabands were confiscated from prison cells in the male dormitory of Lapu-Lapu City Jail during greyhound operation conducted on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022.

These included nails, cable wires, hand saw, improvised metal wire, nail cutters, broken mirrors, busted lamp bulb, and an improvised wood working knife.

All confiscated items were properly documented and witnessed by barangay officials and media representatives and these were turned over to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) for proper disposition.

The operation was led by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) chief, in coordination with the BJMP Lapu-Lapu City and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA)-7.

The greyhound operation, which is a surprise inspection of jail cells, started at 5:10 a.m. and was done in 8:50 a.m.

The inmates were instructed to stay out of their prison cells and group themselves at the open space within the jail facility as the inspection of the jail cells was conducted.

The greyhound operation was conducted at the jail, following the directive of Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, regional director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), to all police offices to sustain its campaign against loose firearms and other lawless elements of society to keep the streets safe from criminals, especially this holiday season.

Aside from that, the operation was also in response to the new BuCor Chief’s statement to implement reforms to stop the smuggling of contraband inside Bilibid prison.

/dbs