Lawyer of Mandaue’s Register of Deeds nabbed for allegedly extorting money from client

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A lawyer of the Office of the Register of Deeds in Mandaue City has underwent an inquest proceeding at the Office of the Ombudsman of the Visayas after he was arrested on Friday, Nov. 25, for allegedly extorting money from a client.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), identified the accused as Lawyer Reynaldo Mayol, 55.

Lawyer Rennan Oliva, NBI-7 director, said that Mayol had been in the service for 11 years.

Oliva added that Mayol’s arrest stemmed from a complaint last Nov. 16, alleging the accused of demanding money before transacting with the client, particularly on the annotation of the Certificate of Land Title.

On Friday’s entrapment operation, he was caught red-handed accepting P150,000.

But before that, based on the judicial affidavit of the complainant, Manuel Dy Jr., Oliva said that Dy reportedly gave P100,000 to Mayol for the annotation of a Certificate of Land Title. When he again requested for annotation for another Certificate of Title, Mayol allegedly demanded for P150,000.

“When he requested for annotation of another Certificate of Title, Atty. Mayol (allegedly) demanded another P150,000 as another consideration of the second annotation. On the second transaction, however, the register of deeds suggested that he will not merely do an annotation on the second title but instead will issue a new title,” Oliva said.

“But instead of issuing a new title in favor of the amount asked, the Register of Deeds continue to demand another P150,000 for a new title to be released,”he added.

And on Friday, Nov. 25, the entrapment operation was made. On Monday, Nov. 28, Oliva said that the accused opted that a case would be filed against him so that he could post bail.

For now, Oliva said that they were still waiting for the information of how much would be the recommended bail.

Cases of violation of Section 3 (b) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and Violation of Article 210 (Direct Bribery) of the Revised Penal Code were filed against him. Mayol was also charged administratively under the Republic Act 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of Public Officials and Employees).

Mayol denies that he received money from the complainant, but Oliva said that the accused was positive of the presence of fluorescent powder from the marked money used during the entrapment operation.

“Yes, positive siya sa fluorescent power. Marked money was used in the entrapment operation and subsequent operation showed that there is a presence of flourescent powder on his right hand,” Oliva said.

When asked for his side, Mayol refused to give any comment.

For now, Oliva said that they would continue their investigation should the accused have cohorts within the office that he worked with.

They are also waiting for the decision from the Office of the Ombudsman if the accused will be suspended from his service.

Over this, Oliva appeals to other possible victims to file a complaint in their office.

ALSO READ

NBI-7 readies human trafficking raps against former cop, another man

NBI raids firm in Lahug, seizes computers, devices

NBI-7 files charges vs man, mother-in-law for falsifying public documents in land claim

Want a Palace job? Get NBI clearance first

/dbs