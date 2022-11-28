Lapu-Lapu mayor: City hall workers will get P25,000 bonus in December

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Here is good news for Lapu-Lapu City Hall workers.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has announced that city hall workers will receive a performance-based bonus in the second week of December this year.

Chan said that each worker would receive P25,000 or the equivalent of a month’s salary, whichever would be higher.

The Lapu-Lapu mayor, however, clarified that this would only be given to regular, co-terminus, and casual employees.

“They will receive a performance bonus if their salary is below P25,000, they will receive P25,000, minimum P25,000. If your salary is more than P25,000, you will receive more than P25,000,” Chan said.

Chan said that this was one way for the city in thanking its employees after the city received several awards from different government agencies this year.

Lapu-Lapu JOs

Meanwhile, Chan said that job order employees of the city would also receive a salary differential amounting to P13,000 in December this year.

“JO they will receive a differential. They will receive P13,000 if they are working from January to December,” he added.

Chan revealed that he already submitted to the city council the resolution for giving such performance-based bonuses and salary differential.

He added that they already had a budget allocation for this purpose.

The mayor also said that workers might also receive a Special Risk Allowance of P10,000. However, this has to be approved by the President.

/dbs