Brgy. captain nabbed for possession of loose firearms in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An incumbent barangay chairman of General Climaco in Toledo City was arrested in his house on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, for allegedly possessing loose firearms.

The arrest of Richard Candilada, 43, was made via virtue of a search warrant, which was served by the personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cebu Provincial Field Unit (CIDG-PFU).

Authorities recovered .45 pistol and 357 magnum revolver from Candilada.

Another person, Alnardo Dejoras, 41, was also arrested as he was caught in the same place in possession of a KG9 rifle.

Police Colonel Peter Tagtag Jr., chief of the CIDG-7, said that the arrest of Candilada stemmed from the information that his personnel received.

“Somehow, may report ang mga asset from the ground so inapplyan natin ng search warrant. May information talaga,” Tagtag said.

Tagtag said that all the firearms seized from the two suspects were loose firearms.

Tagtag appeals to the public to avoid buying unregistered firearms because once they will receive information about this, the police will go after them.

“Huwag po tayong bumili ng paltik na firearms. Magkakaroon tayo ng problema kung may operation against loose firearms,” Tagtag added.

