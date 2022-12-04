A year after being downed by Odette, Fuente Christmas tree is up and stronger

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Fuente Christmas Tree is up again, and it brings a message of hope for Cebuanos during difficult times.

The tree was officially unveiled in a lighting ceremony on Thursday night, December 1, 2022, almost a year after it was downed by super typhoon Odette.

“Bisag natumba last year, ania karon nagbarog. Doesn’t matter man kung na unsa ta or natumba ta. Ang importante og unsaon nato pagbarog gihapon,” said Brendon Cabarubias, one of the artisans of this 120-foot tall Christmas tree at the iconic Fuente Osmena Rotunda.

(Even if it fell last year, it’s now here standing. Doesn’t matter what we’ve been through, if we fell too. The important thing is how we still stand up.)

Cabarubias said that they made some adjustments to the construction of the tree, making it sturdier via a stronger foundation.

“Sa una, katong naghimo gyud ana nga Christmas tree, kadtong contractor ato, iyang mga higot ato gidepende ra sa kahoy, gihigot sa mga kahoy. Kami nga naghimo, igo rasad namo nga gisunod ang mga higot ato. Mao to pag bagyong Odette, natumba kay naapil mag katumba ang mga kahoy,” Cabarubias said.

(Before, the ones who made the tree, the contractor, they tied it depending on the trees, they tied it to the trees. We who made it, we just followed those ties. That’s why when Odette came, it fell because the trees where it was tied also fell.)

The downed Fuente tree was among the painful sights post Odette.

“So karon, ang gihimong adjustment ron is gihimoan na jod sya og metal frame or box nga didtu maghigot,” Cabarubias said.

(So now, the adjustment made was that there is already a metal frame or box where the tree is tied to.)

The four metal frames placed on each edge helps the tree remain sturdy when winds blow.

The construction of this Christmas tree started Oct. 1, 2022. They had their testing on November 29, 2022.

There were 20 individuals who helped put up the Fuente Christmas tree. Ten were local artisans, five were welders, and five were carpenters.

Cabarubias hopes that this tree will serve as an inspiration for Cebuanos this Christmas and through the Sinulog 2023 celebration in January.

The Christmas tree has the image of Sr. Sto Niño as part of its design, reflecting the faith of the Cebuanos.

