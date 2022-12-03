Lapu-Lapu City Council OKs resolution for P25,000 bonus of city hall employees

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Council has already approved the resolution for the giving of a performance-based bonus for the city’s regular, co-terminous, and casual employees.

This was confirmed by City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, who submitted the proposed resolution to the city council.

In her resolution, Cuizon said that this would serve as a recognition to the city’s officials and employees for good governance practices that were validated through the different awards that the city had received for this year.

These included the successful commemoration for the closing of the Quincentennial celebration of the “Battle at Mactan”; 2021 Best Performing City Anti-Drug Abuse Council; Highly Functional Peace and Order Council; 2nd place in the highest percentage of establishments with Safety Seals in its jurisdiction; 2021 Seal of Child Friendly Local Governance; Top Performing PESO; Top Local Health System; Top ten LGUs in collection efficiency; and national finalists for the 2022 seal of good local governance.

Employees, who have rendered four months of service this year, will receive a performance-based bonus of P25,000 or an equivalent of a one-month salary, whichever is higher.

However, for those who have rendered service for less than four months, a pro-rated share of the award/incentive shall be granted to them.

Lapu-Lapu JOs’ salary increase

Aside from the performance bonus, the city council has also passed the ordinance that increases the daily salary of Job Order employees.

Job order employees will receive a P50 across-the-board increase in their daily compensation for the period of Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022, only.

Each employee, who worked from January to December this year, will receive a salary differential of at least P13,000.

“Whereas, for past months, there were remarkable increases in the prices of basic commodities, putting a strain on the household budgets of most of our personnel,” the ordinance read.

It added that the increase would ease the strain that their job order personnel had experienced and ensure that the household necessities would be provided for.

/dbs