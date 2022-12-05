WATCH: Angelica Panganiban marks Amila’s first Christmas with baby-themed Christmas tree

Angelica Panganiban welcomed the first week of December with a baby-themed Christmas tree, which was put up in celebration of her daughter Amila Sabine’s first Christmas holiday.

The actress gave a glimpse of the Christmas tree created by set designer Teddy Manuel, as seen on Panganiban’s Instagram page on Sunday, Dec. 4.

“It’s Amila’s first Christmas. Damang-dama namin na may bata sa bahay namin this time (This time, we really feel a child’s presence in our home),” she stated. “Thank you [Teddy Manuel] for creating this wonderful baby-themed Christmas tree.”

The Christmas tree was decorated with various ornaments including gingerbread cookies, baby toys, candies, bears and ribbons. Gifts were also displayed underneath it.

Panganiban gave birth to her first child with fiancé Gregg Homan last September 20. The actress revealed her daughter’s face to the public in October by showing the child giggling and making faces in a photo shoot.

Panganiban and Homan made their engagement public earlier this month. Homan popped the question when Panganiban was four months into her pregnancy.

