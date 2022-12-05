Korean boxer Lee now in Bohol for fight against Boholano Vitor

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Tough Korean boxer Dong Kwan Lee arrived in Tagbilaran City, Bohol for his fight against Boholano prospect Virgel “Valiente” Vitor for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon VIII” on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Calape Sports Center in Bohol.

Vitor and Lee’s regional title showdown will highlight the fight card’s double-WBO title bouts courtesy of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

Accompanying Lee in his arrival in Bohol was his manager Jong Hoon KIm and trainer Jungho Moon. They were welcomed by PMI Boxing Stable’s head coach Edsel Burlas and assistant coach Ninolito Jalnaiz.

This will be Lee’s second time to fight in the Philippines. His debut fight here was against Gilbert Donasales, which he won via a third-round technical knockout.

Lee sports a record of 16 wins (seven by knockouts), two defeats, and two draws. Vitor will be his fifth Filipino opponent. He is also the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council silver featherweight champion.

Meanwhile, Vitor who won the WBO Oriental super featherweight title last September against Thai Arnon Yupang via a third round knockout, has a record of 19 wins (12 by knockouts), and two defeats.

Lee will be Vitor’s second foreign opponent.

Besides Vitor and Lee’s WBO regional title showdown, the fight card also features PMI’s unbeaten prospect Daniel “Vaquero” Nicolas taking on Jestine Tesoro of Bansalan Davao del Sur. They will fight for the vacant WBO Oriental Youth featherweight title.

There will also be 11 undercard bouts.

/bmjo

