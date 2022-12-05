Alcoseba caps off fruitful year with dominant win in Tarlac duathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana triathlon sensation Raven Faith Alcoseba eyes bigger races as she caps off 2022 with a dominant win in the National Duathlon Championships at the New Clark City in Tarlac.

The 20-year-old Talisay City native ruled the 5-kilometer run, 20km bike, and 2.5 km women’s sprint elite division in last Sunday’s race to end 2022 with another feather to her already decorated cap.

She posted one hour, six minutes, and 32 seconds to join fellow national team member Fernando Casares who finished the race in 58 minutes and three seconds.

For Alcoseba, the duathlon race last Sunday officially sealed her campaigns this year, and she had to look back and reminisce the lessons she learned along the way.

“This year was definitely the year I learned so much in the sport of triathlon since I was given a lot of exposure by TRAP which in return these races made me grow more as an athlete,” said Alcoseba who recently bagged three medals in the UAAP swimming competition in Manila.

“This duathlon race really meant a lot to me since it is my last race for this year and what made it extra challenging was the UAAP competition for swimming that I also had to train for.”

Her biggest achievement this year was the 31st Southeast Asian Game (SEAG) where she finished with a bronze medal in the women’s triathlon event on her first try.

Not satisfied by her bronze medal finish, Alcoseba went on piling more wins in both the local and international triathlon scenes. She topped the Mt. Mayon Triathlon, Go for Gold Sprint, Trifactor Triathlon in Singapore, Talisay City Aquathlon, the NAGT triathlon, and other local races.

“I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself since this was a duathlon event, but then I knew I wanted to perform really well. The race was also challenging since we had a lot of international triathletes who came here to compete and one of my shoe fell during the bike course which made me panic during the race. But overall I think I managed the situation really well and was able to finish strong as well,” Alcoseba recounts her experience during last Sunday’s race.

After Sunday’s race, Alcoseba will take a break to enjoy the holiday season with her family. After that she will resume her training for her 2023 campaign.

Alcoseba is eyeing for the qualifying races for both triathlon and aquathlon events of the SEA Games that will be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“The first thing on 2023 is to compete in the qualifying events for both triathlon and aquathlon for SEA Games. Also hopefully to be able to qualify for SEA Games again,” Alcoseba said.

/dbs