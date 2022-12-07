Fiesta Señor 2023: Fluvial Procession route extended up to SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More good news for devotees who wish to join and witness the comeback of the fluvial procession for Fiesta Señor in 2023.

The route of the fluvial procession has been extended, the Cebu City Government’s Public Information Office (PIO) announced on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

“The Augustinian friars of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and the Philippine Coast Guard have given a go to the Cebu City government’s request to extend the fluvial procession down to the NuStar area at the South Road Properties,” the PIO said.

This means that the galleon that will carry the images of Sto. Niño de Cebu and Our Lady of Guadalupe, as well as the boats and other sea vessels set to join the event, will sail up to seas fronting the South Road Properties (SRP), passing under the iconic Cebu-Cordova Expressway Link (CCLEX).

After a two-years hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, external activities for the Fiesta Señor celebration, such as the fluvial procession, will return this January 2023.

The Augustinian friars and organizers from the Cebu City Government have tapped a 44-meter vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to serve as next year’s galleon for the fluvial procession.

Fiesta Señor is the month-long feast in honor of the Holy Child. The Sinulog Festival is the secular highlight of the celebration.

