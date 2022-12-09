Cesafi Esports League : Stage set for Dec. 10 clashes

10 teams ready to do battle in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | December 09,2022 - 07:10 PM
The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats Innovation Laboratory is the official venue of the Cesafi ESports League (CEL) which kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The stage is set for the inaugural Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) ESports League or CEL that kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats Innovation Laboratory. 

The much-anticipated debut of ESports in Cebu’s premier inter-collegiate league will field in 10 Cesafi-member schools ving in the highly-popular Mobile Legends Bang Bang. 

The 10 teams will be divided into two groups, A and B with five schools in each group.

For tomorrow’s opening salvo, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters will clash in the first match at 9:00 AM, under Group A. 

The second match feature University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons Cebu against the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers. 

Lastly, USC and UC’s other team will provide the third match in the same group. The group stage competition will last until February 4, 2023 as all teams in both groups will vie in a double-elimination round. 

Meanwhile, the grand finals is slated on March 11, 2023. 

Each scheduled pairings tomorrow will have “Best-of-Two” matches. 

The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket, while the third and fourth ranked teams will proceed to compete in the lower bracket. 

According to CEL head official, Ryan Abarquez Balbuena the tournament venue only allows the competing teams and players. However, spectators can still catch the ESports action live through CEL’s Facebook page.

