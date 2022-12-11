Man with hack wound in his neck found dead in Lapu-Lapu barangay

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- A 51-year-old man with a hack wound in his neck was found dead in a grassland at Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Pajac in Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim was identified as Jose Fiel Aranas Jr., who is a resident of Sitio Kalubihan.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Erwin Sinadjan said that they found a hack wound on the victim’s neck.

Aranas was discovered by residents in the area at around 3:30 a.m., but this was only reported to them at 6:15 a.m.

Sinadjan said that currently, they were still conducting a follow-up investigation on the case to find out who the killer was and to determine the motive of the killing.

However, he said that based on the information given by the victim’s sister, Aranas was accompanied by someone last night before he was found dead.

The body of the dead victim was brought to Cebu Rolling Hills Memorial Chapels Inc. in Mandaue City for the conduct of an autopsy on the victim’s body.

/dbs