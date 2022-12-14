Curfew for minors strengthened in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The curfew for minors in Mandaue City will be strengthened beginning December 16, the start of the Misa de Gallo.

Mayor Jonas Cortes on Wednesday, December 14, said that curfew on minors will be strengthened to avoid possible trouble.

Cortes said this as fights among fraternities have become prevalent. He is asking parents to always monitor their children.

The mayor said this was the reason why the city is promoting sports among children. He said that they will expand the sports campaign and activities.

The existing curfew for minors aged 18 years old and below is imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., said Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations and spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office.

Oriol said that curfew helps maintain peace and order, as proven during the observance of All Saints and All Souls’ Days.

However, Oriol said that this would still depend on the situation.

He said that minors attending Misa de Gallo or dawn masses with their parents or guardians will be exempted.

Oriol said that they will conduct rekorida or information education campaign this week.

Minors who will be rescued will be turned over to their respective barangays. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu City EOC wants to keep curfew