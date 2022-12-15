Judging for Cordova Christmas decor contest ends; Winners to be announced Dec. 19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The final judging for the best Christmas decor in Barangay Halls and Schools in the town of Cordova in Cebu ended Wednesday night, December 14, 2022.

Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan personally visited the barangay halls and schools, along with the board of judges, during the final judging for the Christmas decor contest.

Twelve of the 13 barangays in the town participated in the barangay category and all 15 schools joined the school category.

The municipality distributed seed money to the participants worth P15,000 to come up with an entry for the Christmas decor contest.

“So gitagaan nato sila ug seed money nga para sa pagsugod, para ilang mapahayagan,” Suan said.

The set of winners will be announced on Monday, December 19, during the flag-raising ceremony.

Winners of the competition for each category will receive P50,000.

Second placers will still get P30,000 while P20,000 goes to third place winners. Fourth and fifth placers get P15,000 and P10,000, respectively.

“Ato man gud focus karon nga makalimtan na nato ang atong nahiaguman nga crisis sa COVID-19 ug sa Odette nga nahitabo,” Suan said.

The mayor added that currently, the barangay halls and schools have become a tourist attraction to foreign and local tourists due to the beautiful and vibrant Christmas decorations.

/bmjo

