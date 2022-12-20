Yuletide Celebrations at Club Serena Resort

Bask in the spirit of the Yuletide season in the luxury and serenity of Club Serena Resort. The resort’s holiday promos are just right to give you a truly memorable holiday escape.

Indulge in their celebrated gastronomic presentations. The Christmas buffet dinner with choice entrees, and multiple actions and carving stations are priced at only Php 1,200 net/adult and Php 600 net/child 5-12 years old.

Contact Club Serena Resort on Facebook and Instagram to find out more. For reservations, email [email protected] or contact Jeziel at 0917-872-6367.

The Christmas donuts are too pretty to eat but eat, you must. They’re a guaranteed sell-out with the kids! And you too. At Php 350 net for a box of 6.

Have your holiday cocktails for Php 250 net/glass. Choose from the CSR Yuletide cocktail, Frosty the Snowman cocktail, red jingle cocktail, and the Grinch Christmas cocktail.









To find out more, contact Club Serena Resort on Facebook and Instagram @ClubSerenaResort. Alternatively, email [email protected] or contact Jeziel at 0917-872-6367.

Read more:

7 reasons why every traveler will love this luxury resort in Cebu’s south

An Unforgettable Weekday Stay Awaits At Club Serena Resort