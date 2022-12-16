Chan to DPWH-7: Blacklist erring contractors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan urged the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) to blacklist erring contractors from participating in bidding and receiving projects.

Chan said this in support of the statement of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia against the DPWH-7, in lieu of the delay of the road construction project in UN Avenue in Mandaue City.

The project, which started in 2018, has not yet been completed today.

According to Chan, these contractors have to be blacklisted for they affect the image of Cebu from tourists and investors, and the province’s economy.

“I-blacklist lang gyud sa DPWH. Mao gyud nay dapat lang. Ma-turn-off ang mga turista nga moari dinhi nga unta nagdali apan nadugay tungod sa dugay nga trabaho sa contractor,” Chan said.

(The DPWH should blacklist them. That is the right thing to do. The tourists, who will come here, will be turned off when the project should have been a quick one but then it dragged on because the contractor is slow in doing their job.)

Just like in Mandaue City, Chan said that they also experienced delays in the implementation of projects from DPWH due to erring contractors.

Among the projects that have been delayed was the road construction from Barangay Buaya to Mactan. The project should have been completed in August, but up until now, the construction was still ongoing.

However, Chan said he believed that the DPWH should still be given a second chance.

Earlier, Garcia wants the agency to be declared as persona non-grata.

“If there is no action gihapon nga ilang pagabuhaton, probably after the statement of the good governor, if wala that’s the time that we will declare,” he added.

(If there is still no action that they will do, then probably the statement of the governor, if there is no action done then that’s the time that we will declare (them persona non-grata)).

/dbs