Pharmacy robber urged by cops: Surrender so that we can help you

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are calling on a troubled man, who robbed a pharmacy in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, Mandaue City this morning, Dec. 17, to surrender so that authorities can help him with his problems.

Police Major Erwin Abrasado, station commander of Police Station 1 of the Mandaue City Police Office, made the call after he learned that the unidentified robber told the cashier that there was a problem with his child and that he needed milk and P500 to P1000 cash.

Abrasado said that if he would have gone to the authorities, perhaps, they could have done something to help him with his problem, and he would not have to resort to robbing somebody because of the circumstances he was facing.

“Hangyo lang nako sa mga ingun ani nga nagipit, nga kung naay problema, muduol sa amoang kapulisan aron nga di na mubuhat ani ug mudugang pa sa problema. Although nabuhat lang tungod sa iyang kagipitan, but still against na sa balaod nato,” he said.

(I am appealing to those who are in dire situations that if you have a problem, approach the police so that you would not have to resort to this kind of doing which can only worsen the problem. Although, one was only forced to do this because of the circumstances, but still this is against the law.)

“Wa naman tay mahimo ana kay nakacommit naman og crime, so mas maayo mosurrender na lang gyud kay aron matabangan pa siya,” he added.

(There is nothing we can do with this because he has committed a crime, so it would be better for him to surrender so that we can help him.)

Troubled man

Abrasado was referring to a man, in his mid-20s, wearing a tube mask, who went inside a pharmacy in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, who asked that he be given milk, and P500 to P1000 cash for his child who had a problem.

When the cashier refused to give him the milk and cash because, of course, she did not own the pharmacy, the man then grabbed the cashier’s cellphone and bag after a scuffle with the cashier.

Investigation showed that the man resorted to getting the cashier’s cellphone and bag and fled after taking these things. This was after she refused to give him milk and P500 or P1000 cash.

“Ikaduha ni siya nga customer. Niingon ang tindera nga mura og problemado. Nihangyo siya nga tagaan siyag gatas kay naa daw problema iya anak. Normal man gyud na ang tindera nga di muhatag kay di mana iyaha,”Abrsado said.

(He was the second customer for the day. The cashier said that the man looked like he had a big problem. He appealed to the cashier that he be given milk for his kid who had a problem. It is normal for the cashier not to agree to the appeal of the man because she is not the owner of the pharmacy.)

Milk, P500 to P1000 cash

When she refused to give him milk, the suspect reportedly begged the cashier to give him P500 or P1,000 so that he could provide for the needs of his child.

But the cashier refused to give in to the demand of the suspect, simply because she did not own the pharmacy.

“Naginsist mani ang suspect, unya wa man nagsugot so diha sila nag-ilog. Hangtud nga nasamaran ni ang biktima kay gihawidan niya ang gunting kay hadlok sad siya, kay basin tusokon siya,” Abrasado said.

(The suspect insisted that he be given the cash and when the cashier did not heed his request, a scuffle between the man and the cashier ensued as the man tried to get her cellphone and bag. The cashier then got wounded by the scissors that the man was holding. She was scared that the man night really stab her with the scissors.)

“Ang nakuha sa suspect is ang cellphone ug ang bag sa tindera,” he added.

(The suspect took the cellphone and the bag of the cashier.)

Security camera footage

The cashier was not able to identify or even familiarize with the features of the suspect since he was wearing a tube mask at that time. Aside from that, the pharmacy has no security guard.

Abrasado said that he was appealing to the suspect to surrender, especially since they had footage from security cameras of the establishment showing the robbery.

He said that they were also checking on other establishments in the area so that they could backtrack and eventually, hopefully, identify and arrest the suspect.

