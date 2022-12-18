Man shot dead in Talisay City, police eye personal grudge as possible motive

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Junjun Pacada, 42, visited his parents home in Sitio Luna in Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City, Saturday night, Dec. 17, and shared dinner with them.

He was unaware that it was already the last dinner that he would share with his parents.

Pacada was shot dead while eating his meal on a table that was placed outside of his parents’ home.

Police eye personal grudge as the possible motive in Pacada’s killing.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that a childhood friend was responsible for Pacada’s killing.

Caballes said that Pacada, a resident of Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City, visited his parents in Barangay Lagtang around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

At about 8:25 p.m., they shared dinner in a table that was placed outside of his parents’ house when the suspect appeared and fired shots at the the victim, hitting him on the stomach.

The suspect then casually walked away.

Caballes said that Pacada’s parents were able to identify the gunman. But he begged off from disclosing any information on the suspect pending the conduct of a follow up operation.

As per their initial investigation, Caballes said, that Pacada has known the suspect since they were still young.

“Kaila ra sa suspect kay silingan sila. Hinungdan sa pagpatay kay naa ni silay bangi or away ug dili sila magkasinabot bisan sa batan-on pani sila,” Caballes said.

(The victim knows the suspect because they are neighbors. The reason for the killing is personal grudge or they had a disagreement and they would often argue even when they were still younger.)

As per their information, Caballes said that the suspect blamed Pacada for the arrest of another friend, who was jailed for a drug-related offense.

Caballes said that they also continue to monitor the gunman because of his alleged involvement in illegal drugs distribution in Barangay Lagtang. In addition, the suspect also allegedly operates in Mandaue City, Barangay Maghaway in Talisay City and in Barangay Pardo in Cebu City.

“Usa sad na siya sa mamarukay diha sa Barangay Lagtang,” Caballes said.

(He is also a distributor in Barangay Lagtang.)

According to information that they have gathered, Pacada is also a drug user. He would visit his parents in Barangay Lagtang from time to time.

However, Caballes said, Pacada have not been arrested since he does not have any record at their station.

Caballes said that Pacada’s killing was already the second shooting that was reported in Talisay City this month.

The first one happened last Thursday, December 15, in Barangay Jaclupan, wherein a septic truck driver, who was identified as Oliver Segue, was also killed.

The suspect, Aldrin Bonghanoy, was arrested on the same day.

According to the outcome of the police investigation, love angle caused Segue’s killing.

Caballes said they are set to file a murder complaint against Bonghanoy on Monday, December 19.

