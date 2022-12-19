Buagsong bags P65,000 prize for Cordova’s Christmas Decor contest

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — With a theme of a “White Christmas”, Barangay Buagsong of Cordova town bagged the grand prize of P65,000 in the Christmas Decor Competition of the town.

The announcement of winners was done in a short program, during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

Buagsong Barangay Captain Jose Ramil Aro said that he even hired three artists to help them in conceptualizing their Christmas decor theme.

Aro also thanked their barangay workers and his constituents who helped and participated for them to bring home the grand prize.

They also used recyclable materials such as water containers and bantigue in their decorations. The use of recyclable materials is part of the criteria for judging.

“Ako ning ipinaskohan sa mga BHW, tanod, ug katong tulo ka artists. Ug sa mga tawo sa Buagsong, mamalit ko ug giveaways ba para sa among community party,” Aro said.

(We will use this as Christmas gifts for our BHW, tanod, and the three artists. And for the residents of Buagsong, we will buy giveaways for our community party.)

Barangay Ibabao also landed in second place with a P45,000 cash prize; Barangay Poblacion for third place with a P35,000 cash prize; Barangay Dapitan for fourth place with a P30,000 cash prize; and P25,000 for Barangay Bangbang for the fifth place.

While for the school category, Cordova Central School was declared the grand winner, followed by Day-as Elementary School in the second place; Cordova Catholic Cooperative School for the third place; Pilipog Elementary School for the fourth place; and Bangbang Elementary School for the fifth place.

They received the same amount in the Barangay category, including the P15,000 additional prizes each which come from Suan’s personal fund.

The Christmas Lights and Decoration Contest this year in Cordova, carries the theme: “Ang Kahayag ug Kasadya sa Pasko, Mag-iwag ug Magdan-ag sa Pagpalambo sa Cordova ug Pag-asenso sa mga Cordovanhons.”

Suan also reiterated his plan of transforming the town into a Christmas Village that will be known throughout the whole country.

“Sa ang nahitabo karon, barangay halls pa lang ug eskwelahan, but hopefully, next year, atong suwayan ug ambisyon nga we will become a Christmas Village of the Philippines ang atong Cordova,” Suan said.

(From what happened now, this is just barangay halls and schools, but hopefully, next year, we will try our ambition that we will become a our Cordova, a Christmas Village of the Philippines.)

