ARQ Builders is MCBL champion after beating Truck N’ Trail in finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders dethroned the Truck N’ Trail, 85-76, to hoist the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) Season 7 title on Sunday evening, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Spencer Ugsimar, who exploded for 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals, was named the finals’ “Most Valuable Player” after he led ARQ to its title-clinching victory.

Goldwayne Baje added 10 points, while Snay Arriesgado, Jestony Baclaan, and George Sumalinog each scored nine points to aid Ugsimar.

Joseph Cabahug of Truck N’ Trail finished with 17 markers in their losing efforts, while Jarey Ceniza and EJ Conahap each had nine markers.

Truck N’ Trail did put on a gallant stand despite losing to ARQ after leading the first half by a dozen, 44-32.

Both teams went on a back-and-forth battle which resulted to four deadlocks and two lead changes.

ARQ Builders came alive in the final period after putting up an 11-0 run which resulted to an eight-point lead, 75-83, en route to sealing the victory.

ARQ banked on Truck N’ Trail’s turnovers by converting 28 points from it, while the latter had only 14. ARQ also dominated the painted area scoring 46 over Truck N’ Trail’s 36.

ARQ’s bench was instrumental to their title run as it contributed 70 points compared to Truck N’ Trail’s 29.

RELATED STORIES

Island Paints wins Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 2019 Corporate Cup championship title

UV Green Lancers bag 14th Cesafi men’s basketball title; head coach Cortes hints at retiring

Magis Eagles are Cesafi high school division’s basketball champion after sweeping CBSAA Trailblazers in finals

Green Lancers drub Warriors to stretch unbeaten run to 6

Trailblazers clip Baby Lancers, barge into Cesafi HS finals in historic fashion

Cesafi men’s basketball: Green Lancers take down Jaguars

Maroons, Eagles clash one last time for second UAAP title disputed this year

/dbs