Mayor Suan wants Cordova to be ‘Christmas Village’ 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan wants the town to be known as a Christmas Village, not only in Cebu but in the entire country.

How will he do this?

Suan said he will propose an ordinance next year that will require all residents in the town to put up Christmas decorations in their houses.

“I will ask the council to make an ordinance [wherein all those living in] Cordova will participate,” Suan said.

As early as September, residents in the town must already start decorating their houses, Suan said.

However, those who do not celebrate Christmas due to their religion will be exempted from the ordinance.

For those who cannot afford to buy Christmas decorations, the town will give incentives for them to be able to participate.

“We will make sure [that] we will help them,” Suan said.

The mayor also said they will allocate a bigger budget next year to realize the project.

This year, the town organized a Christmas lights and decor contest for barangays and schools.

Judging for the contest ended on Wednesday night, December 14, 2022.

Winners will be announced on Monday, December 19, with P50,000 going to the champions of each category.

