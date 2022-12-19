Alba relieved as PRO-7 chief after two-month stint 

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararana - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 19,2022 - 06:05 PM
Police Brigadier General Jerry Fornaleza Bearis will replace Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba as the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7). | Contributed photos via Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba is relieved as the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) effective on Monday, Dec. 19. 

Alba became the PRO-7 chief last Oct. 13 following the retirement of Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega. Police General Rodulfo Azurin Jr., PNP chief, presided over his turnover last Oct. 13. 

Alba is replaced by Police Brigadier General Jerry Fornaleza Bearis from the Police Regional Office (PRO-3). Bearis is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy class 1993. 

The national headquarters of the Philippine National Police released this special order on Monday. The national headquarters did not disclose the reason behind Alba’s relief. 

Alba is assigned at the Directorate for Human Resource Development Division at Camp Crame. Alba is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy “Tagapagpatupad” Class of 1992.

Within his two-month stint, Alba has been firm in implementing his 4Cs strategic framework for the region. 

These are Connectivity, Critical Thinking, Capability Enhancement, and Cleansing.

