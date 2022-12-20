Man lands in jail just 2 days before wedding day

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Richant Ngujo Baring was supposed to be very busy these days preparing for his wedding on December 21, 2022.

Instead, he will have to spend a few days in jail after he was arrested by the Mandaue City Police on Monday, December 19, for allegedly robbing a pharmacy in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, Mandaue City, on December 17, 2022.

Baring, 35 years old, is from Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City. He was arrested at his residence.

The suspect, however, strongly denied the accusation, saying he was just mistaken by the police and the pharmacy cashier.

He said that he was near the convenience store before the robbery took place because he was waiting for a friend.

He added that he has a job as a construction worker.

The suspect was set to tie the knot with his long-time partner tomorrow, December 21, at the Nuestra Señora Parish, the main parish in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Dili ako’y nagbuhat ana, nangayo ko og panawagan nga mosurrender na unta to siya (robber)….Kaslunon pa ko ugma,” said Baring.

But Police Major Erwin Abrasado, chief of the Centro Police Station in Mandaue City, said the arrest of Baring was based on the evidence they have gathered such as the plate number of the motorcycle used by the alleged robbery suspect that was captured in CCTV cameras near the pharmacy which allegedly matched the plate number of Baring’s unit.

Moreover, Baring was positively identified by the cashier said Abrasado.

The suspect allegedly took the cashier’s cell phone and bag after their scuffle because the latter refused to give the suspect the baby’s milk and P500 that he demanded.

The suspect allegedly told the cashier that he needed the milk because his baby had a problem.

Abrasado is advising anyone who is in a difficult situation to go to the authorities and not think of doing anything bad.

“Kami sa kapulisan, willing man mi motabang kung makaya ayaw lang pagbuhat og lain’g problema,” said Abrasado. /rcg

